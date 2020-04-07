Wednesday Art Assignment: Show us your zoo animals artwork

HOUSTON – Do you love the lions, the elephants or the gorillas at the Houston Zoo? Maybe you like giant snakes or the sea lions? Well, today is a day just for you! April 8th is National Zoo Lover’s Day, so today’s art assignment is ZOO ANIMALS!

Kids - We can’t wait to see you draw, color, or paint your favorite zoo animals! Be sure to have an adult add your creation to the KPRC 2 Kids art gallery below.

Parents - KPRC 2 has proudly partnered with the Houston Zoo to share the Zoo’s conservation efforts around the globe and here in Texas. KPRC 2 anchors and their kids did a whole show with the Houston Zoo on cool Texas species. You can watch “Saving Wildlife: Texas” HERE.

For bonus fun – we found activities that will help your little ones learn even more about the awesome animals across our state. Check out those great resources HERE.

KPRC 2 Art Assignment

Your child will have the opportunity to create something to go with the day’s theme. They will have until the end of the day to submit their artwork. KPRC 2 will show off some of the submissions during our newscasts and Houston Life. In case you missed our shows, don’t worry, more entries can be seen in a daily gallery here on Click2Houston.com!

Submit your little artist’s work in the gallery below. Click the “Post Your Own” button to upload your image. Make sure to include their first name only, city, age and a brief description of their artwork.

You can also submit your child’s best artwork here for a chance to be featured as our “KPRC 2 KIDS Artist of the Week.”

See the 77 Easter drawings kids around Houston shared with us

See art collage drawings Houston kids sent us for KPRC Art Assignment

See more than 100 silly drawings kids across Houston shared with us for KPRC Art Assignment

See 128 drawings of insects Houston kids sent us for Art Assignment

See 114 'Thank You’ drawings kids around Houston sent us as part of KPRC 2 Art Assignment

See the 218 scribble drawings kids sent us for KPRC 2 Art Assignment

See 145 drawings of sweet treats Houston kids sent us as part of our Art Assignment