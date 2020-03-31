Wednesday Art Assignment: Show us your silly artwork

HOUSTON – April 1st means it’s April Fool’s Day! Instead of playing a trick on us, we hope you’ll make us laugh with some SILLY art!

You could draw a clown or a silly picture of an animal doing something that people do! Kids, you could even write down your favorite joke and draw a picture to go with it!

Whatever makes you giggle is perfect for today’s KPRC 2 Kids April Fool’s Day art assignment - draw something SILLY!

Your child will have the opportunity to create something to go with the day’s theme. They will have until the end of the day to submit their artwork. KPRC 2 will show off some of the submissions during our newscasts and Houston Life. In case you missed our shows, don’t worry, more entries can be seen in a daily gallery here on Click2Houston.com!

Submit your little artist’s work in the gallery below. Click the “Post Your Own” button to upload your image. Make sure to include their first name, city, age and a brief description of their artwork.

You can also submit your child’s best artwork here for a chance to be featured as our “KPRC 2 KIDS Artist of the Week.”

