Submit your child’s best KPRC 2 Art Assignment artwork

HOUSTON – We’ve assigned multiple art assignments and now it’s time to showcase your child’s best work!

Every Monday and Tuesday, parents will have the opportunity to upload their child’s best artwork from our daily KPRC 2 Art Assignments. Parents can submit one piece of artwork into each category. The categories include Most Creative, Most Uplifting, Most Colorful and Most Realistic.

On Wednesday and Thursday, parents,s friends and family members will have the chance to see all of the submissions and pick their favorite piece for each category.

Then on Friday, watch ur newscasts to see if your child is one of KPRC 2 Kids’ Artists of the Week. Your child could even appear on tv!

Submit your little artist’s best work in the gallery below. Click the “Post Your Own” button to upload your image. Make sure to include their first name, city, age and a brief description of their artwork.

