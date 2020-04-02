Thursday Art Assignment: Show us your art collage

HOUSTON – April 2nd is World Autism Awareness Day and KPRC 2 is once again proud to partner with Autism Speaks to help support families across the Houston area.

In honor of the day, around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, meteorologist Britta Merwin will read a book to viewers on Facebook Live called “Grant the Jigsaw Giraffe: Different is More.” The book, published by LongTale Publishing, was written by local mom Julie Coy and illustrated by her son Grant. Grant is an award-winning artist and advocates for others on the autism spectrum, like himself.

Grant has a knack for recycling materials like paper, magazines, even puzzle pieces to create amazing collages. You can check out his incredible gallery HERE.

In honor of Grant & World Autism Awareness Day, we’re calling on all of our little artists today to create a collage! You can use scraps of construction paper, newspaper, anything the adults say is okay to cut up and glue or tape together to create your very own unique art!

Whether it’s a simple design or a complex creation, we look forward to seeing all the wonderful collages you submit!

KPRC 2 Art Assignment

Your child will have the opportunity to create something to go with the day’s theme. They will have until the end of the day to submit their artwork. KPRC 2 will show off some of the submissions during our newscasts and Houston Life. In case you missed our shows, don’t worry, more entries can be seen in a daily gallery here on Click2Houston.com!

Submit your little artist’s work in the gallery below. Click the “Post Your Own” button to upload your image. Make sure to include their first name, city, age and a brief description of their artwork.

You can also submit your child’s best artwork here for a chance to be featured as our “KPRC 2 KIDS Artist of the Week.”

