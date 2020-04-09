Thursday Art Assignment: Show us your unicorn artwork

HOUSTON – Did you know the national animal of Scotland is the unicorn? The nation’s special connection to the mythical creature goes WAY back! Unicorns appeared on the Scottish royal coat of arms and on gold coins there more than 500 years ago!

Unicorns are pretty popular to this day in the United States too and since April 9th is unofficially “National Unicorn Day,” that’s the KPRC 2 Kids art assignment for Thursday!

Kids, have a grown-up upload your magical unicorn art to the KPRC 2 Kids art gallery below!

KPRC 2 Art Assignment

Your child will have the opportunity to create something to go with the day’s theme. They will have until the end of the day to submit their artwork. KPRC 2 will show off some of the submissions during our newscasts and Houston Life. In case you missed our shows, don’t worry, more entries can be seen in a daily gallery here on Click2Houston.com!

Submit your little artist’s work in the gallery below. Click the “Post Your Own” button to upload your image. Make sure to include their first name only, city, age and a brief description of their artwork.

You can also submit your child’s best artwork here for a chance to be featured as our “KPRC 2 KIDS Artist of the Week.”

