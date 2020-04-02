Friday Art Assignment: Show us your rainbow artwork

HOUSTON – April 3rd is National Find a Rainbow Day. With the possibility of some spring showers, maybe we’ll be lucky and see one outside! Either way, we hope all your little artists who have been brightening up our days will join us for today’s art assignment and send in RAINBOW art! Paint, crayons, chalk – pull out the colors and let’s see your creations!

Adults, if you want some extra activities to do with your kids for National Find a Rainbow Day, check out KPRC 2 Meteorologist Britta Merwin’s weather lesson on what makes a rainbow. You might also want to try this experiment we found on Scholastic.com to help you make a real rainbow appear indoors.

KPRC 2 Art Assignment

Your child will have the opportunity to create something to go with the day’s theme. They will have until the end of the day to submit their artwork. KPRC 2 will show off some of the submissions during our newscasts and Houston Life. In case you missed our shows, don’t worry, more entries can be seen in a daily gallery here on Click2Houston.com!

Submit your little artist’s work in the gallery below. Click the “Post Your Own” button to upload your image. Make sure to include their first name only, city, age and a brief description of their artwork.

You can also submit your child’s best artwork here for a chance to be featured as our “KPRC 2 KIDS Artist of the Week.”

