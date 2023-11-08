82º
Megan Thee Stallion arrives at Texas Southern University to surprise select students with scholarships

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at Texas Southern University to surprise select students with scholarships (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Houston’s favorite hot girl is back home to surprise recipients of the Flamin’ Hot scholarship fund at her alma mater, Texas Southern University.

At the campus’ weekly Hump Day pep rally, Megan Thee Stallion was joined by the Ocean of Soul band to celebrate the recipients and participate in a fireside chat with TSU’s Tracy Clemons.

The Flamin’ Hot scholarship fund was established earlier this year to help graduating seniors at TSU and is now rewarding over $150,000 to more than 20 graduating seniors.

Part of this funding comes from the proceeds of the exclusive Flamin’ Hot University merch line created by fashion designer Melody Ehsani with input from Megan.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, whose full name is Megan Pete, graduated from TSU in 2021, earning her Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration from the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. In addition, the university announced that a scholarship fund was set up in the rapper’s name.

In addition to education, Megan is known for her mental health advocacy. She launched a website for mental health resources in September.

