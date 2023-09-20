It’s a Flamin’ Hot semester! Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Flamin’ Hot Snacks to help raise money for TSU students

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON – The semester for college students is getting HOTTER -- and just in time for homecoming.

Houston-native and Texas Southern graduate, Megan Thee Stallion, has teamed up with Flamin’ Hot Snacks to bring the heat to college campuses with Flamin’ Hot University.

Want to attend the fictitious university where the motto is “Education is Hot?” Well, it’s simple! Prospective students will just need to embrace their spicy and rebellious spirits by “Unleashing their Flamin’ Hot.”

The curriculum? Thee Hot Girl Dean of Admissions of F.U. and the brand has developed three core fields of study: food, fashion and lifestyle.

In one of the videos dropped on Megan’s social media pages, the Grammy award-winning artist, collaborated with fellow Texas Southern University alum Chef Scotty to show students how to make a quick and easy meal using Flamin Hots.

Also, to help embrace confidence, Megan gave her hottie stamp of approval to an exclusive line of Flamin’ Hot University merchandise created by streetwear designer Melody Ehsani. The collection features six items guaranteed to spice up your on-campus ‘fits, including a Stallion Varsity Jacket, Hot Girl Club Sweater, and more.

“Every piece in this collection is as spicy as Megan Thee Stallion and the Flamin’ Hot snacks that inspired it,” said Ehsani. “I love that in addition to creating some bold and fun pieces, we were able to give back to the students at Texas Southern University.”

Proceeds from the merchandise collection will go towards establishing a scholarship fund, of up to $150,000, at Texas Southern University.

Additionally, Flamin’ Hot said it will make a separate contribution of $100,000 to the Pete and Thomas Foundation, the non-profit organization that Megan launched in 2022 that focuses on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston and across the world.

“I had an absolute blast bringing Flamin’ Hot University to life and tapping into my love for food and fashion,” Megan Thee Stallion said. “But more than anything, I’m extremely proud that we were able to uplift TSU students, establish an impactful scholarship fund, support the Pete and Thomas Foundation and promote the importance of education.”

To purchase the exclusive merchandise and support the scholarship fund, visit MelodyEhsani.com while supplies last. TSU Tigers are encouraged to visit tsu.edu/flaminhot to learn more about the scholarship.