Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Megan Thee Stallion is encouraging her fans to check in on their mental health.

The 27-year-old musician appeared to confirm she recently launched a mental health resources website. On Sept. 25, she shared a tweet from a fan named Shea Jordan Smith, a senior digital political strategist, who revealed the website is titled “Bad B----s Have Bad Days Too.”

The name is a reference to her current single called “Anxiety” from her second album, “Traumazine.”

