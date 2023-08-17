Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown unveils fall movie lineup🎃📽️

HOUSTON – Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown has unveiled this year’s fall movie lineup.

Tickets are now live for screenings through Halloween Day with new September and October programming that includes themed film collections, cult classics, new releases, all-age showings, and more.

Over Labor Day weekend, Rooftop Cinema will show spooky movies to close out summer and prep for the fall with the Summerween series. The weekend will feature Halloween classics like “Friday the 13th” and “Hocus Pocus.”

The September programming will kick off with “Rooftop Romance,” as cinematic romances will grace the screens for a perfect date night. In addition to September favorites, September 16 is Batman Day. Guests can catch the screening of “Batman Returns” and “The Dark Knight.” Wearing your mask and cape is highly encouraged.

In memory of Paul Reubens, Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown is showing a special screening of “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” In his honor, $1 from each ticket sold for these screenings will be donated to Stand Up to Cancer.

People can vote for their favorite spooky film here. Voting closes on September 20, and the winning film will be announced on September 21. Tickets for People’s Choice screenings are $10.

Tickets are on sale at rooftopcinemaclub.com/uptown with screenings live through October 31.

On October 3, guests are encouraged to wear pink for a screening of the beloved teen comedy “Mean Girls.” Throughout the final weekend of October and leading up to the end of the month, Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown said it is providing a non-stop series of favorite scary flicks. Special party screenings will be hosted on October 31 and will include bottomless popcorn and a drink from the bar. These events are for guests ages 21 and up.

Movie anniversaries for classic films will also be celebrated. Movies “True Romance,” “Hocus Pocus,” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” are turning 30, and “Halloweentown” is celebrating 25 years.

Go here for more information on tickets and showtimes.

Do you plan on going to see these fall favorites? Let us know in the comments.