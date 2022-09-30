DANVER, Ma. – Calling all Hocus Pocus fans!

A recreation of the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage is now available to the public through Airbnb -- just don’t touch that spellbook!

For the first time ever, guests can book the cottage in Danver, Massachusetts near Salem for a stay during this Halloween season.

To mark their highly anticipated return in Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 Friday, the infamous sisters will host the timeworn cottage for an exclusive stay on Oct. 20 for two guests for only $31 a night.

The Sanderson Sisters invite brave souls to book a stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage now on Airbnb (Helynn Ospina (Airbnb))

“We all know that the Sanderson Sisters’ story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans,” said Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson in the beloved films, is quoted saying to Airbnb. “What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they’ll remember for years to come?”

The Halloween classic is a fictional story of Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, who were executed in the late 1600s for witchcraft, but were resurrected 300 years later.

The Sanderson Sisters invite brave souls to book a stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage now on Airbnb (Helynn Ospina (Airbnb))

You can request to book this exclusive $31 stay beginning Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. CT. The downside? There’s no bathroom, so guests will have to use an outhouse!

Hocus Pocus 2 will stream on Disney+ beginning Sept. 30.

The Sanderson Sisters invite brave souls to book a stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage now on Airbnb (KPRC 2)