‘Couldn’t sleep the whole night’: The scary movies we watched way too young

HOUSTON – Scary movies have a rating for a reason, but a Rated R label isn’t always enough to keep out underage viewers.

The DVD release of a movie used to mean all bets were off and, as someone who was subjected to the horrors of “Paranormal Activity” at just nine years old, I can attest. My sister was allowed to pick one Redbox movie and ruined my childhood in exactly one hour and 26 minutes. Kaela, if you’re reading this, lets finally take Mom up on that family therapy…

Anyways, I know I’m not alone in my experience, so we asked, and you answered. KPRC 2 users across the Houston area shared which scary movies and shows they saw way earlier than they should have.

Did you watch something scary as a child that used to keep you up at night or still does? If so, it’s not too late to share. Let us know in the comments!

Jaime Johnson Bull: “‘Children of the Corn’. 8 years old spending the night with a friend who lived in a trailer in a corn field. Her mom was a nurse on nights, so we were home alone. I’m guessing about 1985. I still can’t watch that movie.”

Shari Smith McCormack: “Went on a double date to see Friday 13th when I was in high school. Couldn’t sleep the whole night. Always afraid to sleep in the bunk beds at our family lake house after that.”

Rosemary Schnaars Sullivan: “Wizard of Oz.”

Donnie Moore: “Halloween.”

Darlene Escobar: “1979 Dracula I remember sleeping with a cross necklace clutching it for many nights lol.”

Gabriel Sabala: “When a Stranger Calls.”

Wlyn Long: “Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Tena M Clark: “I never watched [the 1990 made-for-TV version of “It”] but loved the original. I think the scariest Stephen King movie for me was ‘Salem’s Lot’. I have certain really old ‘scary’ movies I watch every Halloween. I don’t like slasher movies, they’re just predictable. 🔪”

Amy Schomer Halliwell: “‘Poltergeist’ at 3, ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ when I was 6ish? Idk, nothing was ever scary though.”

Rebecca Ayala: “The Fog.”

Barbara Sharp: “Always knew scary movies were not real, just for fun. Until the ‘Exorcist’. Now that was scary, and I was grown already.”

AnnaBelle Blanco: “Night of the living Dead.”

Marli Jacobs: “Chucky. 😑”

Elizabeth Sendelbach: “The Thing.”

Rusty McNeil: “Phantasm.”