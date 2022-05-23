‘Sistaaaaahs! ‘Tis time!’: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ release date drops

Disney confirmed that the highly-anticipated return of the Sanderson sisters in “Hocus Pocus 2″ is slated for Sept. 30, on Disney+.

Actresses Bette Milder, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are reprising their roles in what IMDB said is a tale of “Three young women accidentally bring(ing) back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem ... (they) must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.”

Here’s a look at the stars in their costumes, as shared late last year.

People have watched the film’s production closely. Here are some of the clips people have shared.

And those lucky ducks over at Entertainment Weekly have gotten a look at footage of the film, sharing this description: “The rough-cut footage showed two young girls lighting the Black Flame Candle, which summons the central witches as Midler squeals, ‘Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!’ They then launch into a musical number — a cover of Elton John’s ‘The Bitch Is Back’ — while Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) and a still-unnamed character played by Sam Richardson also appear. Tony Hale, who plays the mayor of Salem, is also featured in the clip.”

