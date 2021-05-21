The sequel we’ve been waiting for: Disney announces sequel to all-time favorite ‘Hocus Pocus’ debuting next fall

It’s been 300 years! Disney is finally bringing the Sanderson sisters back together for a long-awaited sequel.

Fans old and new who dreamed of another “Hocus Pocus” movie are finally getting it, and it’s coming out in fall 2022, Disney announced on Thursday.

Actresses Bette Milder, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have all confirmed via Twitter they will be reprising their roles on the Disney+ original movie “Hocus Pocus 2.”

It’s all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus 2️⃣ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles... Posted by Disney+ on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Rumors had been spreading about the possible sequel of the movie, which first came out in 1993. Disney finally confirmed it via social media that the movie is now in the works as a director for the movie has been found, Deadline reported.

“Hocus Pocus 2″ is set to debut on Disney+ in fall 2022, with filming of the movie is set to begin this fall.

News of the “Hocus Pocus” sequel had social media users excited, here’s how they reacted: