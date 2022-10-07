Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson on her role in Hocus Pocus 2

Get your brooms ready! Houston Life chats with Taylor Paige Henderson, the 15-year-old Texas actress featured on Disney+’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2.’Hear the advice she got from Bette Midler about playing a younger version of her iconic character.

HOUSTON – Get your brooms ready!

29 years later after it was originally released, and just in time for Halloween, the beloved cult classic ‘Hocus Pocus’ is back for a bewitching fun sequel on Disney +.

Taylor Paige Henderson, the 15-year-old Texas actress featured in the new live-action-comedy film, stopped by our studio to chat about how her experience on set and how she prepared for the role of young Winifred Sanderson, one of the wicked Sanderson sisters.

Taylor Paige Henderson in 'Hocus Pocus 2' (Courtesy of the Henderson family)

She also revealed what was it like to meet actress Bette Midler, who plays the original version of her iconic character.

The film Hocus Pocus 2 reunites the iconic trio from the 1993 film, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, along with fan favorite Doug Jones who returns as Billy Butcherson.

Henderson also shared how she spends her time when she’s back at home in Texas.

Hocus Pocus 2 is exclusively streaming on Disney+.

To see Henderson’s complete interview, watch the video above.

