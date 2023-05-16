Taylor Swift defends fan from security during Eras Tour: ‘Hey, stop!’

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

PHILADELPHIA – Taylor Swift is extremely protective over her fans.

The music superstar is currently on her Eras Tour wowing thousands of fans each night. But during her recent stop at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on May 13, Swift had to step in when a concertgoer had an issue with security.

See more Taylor Swift content

Several Twitter users uploaded an interaction between the singer and her security team where she pleaded for a fan to be left alone.

The now-viral video captured Swift, who happened to be belting the powerful lyrics to her song “Bad Blood,” noticing a problem in the crowd.

Read the full story from TODAY.