Taylor-Mania in Houston: These are the tributes honoring the pop superstar ahead of her 3-night concert series

Sparks are flying in Houston as Taylor Swift is set to arrive for her three-night stop at NRG Stadium.

In preparation for Swift’s arrival, Houston is ready to receive the pop superstar with open arms.

NRG Park (Taylor’s Version)

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo posted a video on Twitter welcoming Taylor Swift to Houston. She announced that NRG Stadium will be temporarily named as “NRG Stadium (Taylor’s Edition).”

I'm so excited to welcome you back to Harris County this weekend, @taylorswift13! Long story short, we've prepared quite a surprise for you. We hope your stay here will be beyond your wildest dreams! 🌌💫 @taylornation13 @nrgpark pic.twitter.com/DMs0hyjeRy — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) April 19, 2023

City of Meadows Place Police Department

Officials with Meadows Place are aware of its residents are going to the Taylor Swift Concert. Their police department posted a special message on their Facebook page, which says:

“We are aware that a lot of residents may be attending one of the Taylor Swift concerts tomorrow or this weekend. We don’t intend to be the Anti-Hero or create any bad blood and we will try and be Delicate, but we want you all to return home safely from the concert of your Wildest Dreams. You may be thinking, We Are Never Ever Getting...to do this again, but be sure not to get too Enchanted to return home because you cannot just Shake it Off. You will not be able to say Don’t Blame Me or Look What You Made Me Do to get off the hook, it will end up being a Cruel Cummer. You know All Too Well the consequences of poor decisions. We know it is not your Style to be irresponsible. Take our advice, don’t do any Vigilante #@*& that will get you in trouble. Enjoy the nice evening, the forecast is not calling for any Midnight Rain and you shouldn’t need a Cardigan. Who knows maybe you will leave the concert with a Love Story of your own. Say to yourself, I, Blank Space, will have a safe night seeing the 1 and make sure bad Karma doesn’t come back to leave me Haunted. We hope you all are ...Ready For it, and have a great night making memories that will last Forever and Always.”

104.1 TAY-RBE

On Monday, Houston radio station 104.1 KRBE transformed into 104.1 TAY-RBE for this week only ahead of the concerts. You can watch the video announcement here.

