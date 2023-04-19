Guess the correct Taylor Swift song in a drawing game of “Swift-Tionary”

In honor of Taylor Swift making her way to Houston for 3 ‘Era’s Tour’ shows, we decided to play a fun game! “Swift-Tionary” is played just like Pictionary, where players are each given one song at a time to draw, and the other has to try and guess it!

HOUSTON – Not sure if you’ve heard the news yet...but TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING TO HOUSTON!

She’s all set to perform 3 shows at NRG Stadium this weekend, so we thought it might be fun to test our Swiftie lyrical knowledge today.

And in honor of the Eras Tour coming to h-town, we’re playing a little game called ‘Swift-tionary’ (haha, see what we did there?)

This game is played just like Pictionary, where each player is given one song at a time to try and draw out, as the other to try and guess it.

Since Taylor has hundreds of songs, we decided to take a few of them and see how good (or not so good) Derrick and Tessa’s drawing sills are.

Here are the songs they had to draw today:

1 - BLANK SPACE

2 - LOVE STORY

3 - 22

4 - BAD BLOOD

5 - RED

6 - WELCOME TO NEW YORK

Watch the video above to see how Derrick and Tessa did!