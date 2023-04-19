Guess the correct Taylor Swift song in a drawing game of “Swift-Tionary”

HOUSTON – Not sure if you’ve heard the news yet...but TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING TO HOUSTON!
She’s all set to perform 3 shows at NRG Stadium this weekend, so we thought it might be fun to test our Swiftie lyrical knowledge today.
And in honor of the Eras Tour coming to h-town, we’re playing a little game called ‘Swift-tionary’ (haha, see what we did there?)
This game is played just like Pictionary, where each player is given one song at a time to try and draw out, as the other to try and guess it.
Since Taylor has hundreds of songs, we decided to take a few of them and see how good (or not so good) Derrick and Tessa’s drawing sills are.
Here are the songs they had to draw today:
1 - BLANK SPACE
2 - LOVE STORY
3 - 22
4 - BAD BLOOD
5 - RED
6 - WELCOME TO NEW YORK
Watch the video above to see how Derrick and Tessa did!