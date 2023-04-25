Taylor Swift fans making $13 donations to GoFundMe of man who died after Houston concert; fundraiser tops $100K

“Jacob will be remembered as a loving and faithful young man who was loyal to his family and friends,” wrote Jacob's father, Steve Lewis.

HOUSTON – More than $110,000 has been raised for a GoFundMe for the 20-year-old who was killed in a crash after a Taylor Swift concert on Saturday.

Jacob Charles Lewis loved music. Now, people have been making $13 donations in honor of the singer’s lucky number. The funds are expected to help the family with funeral costs.

Steve Lewis, Jacob’s father, thanked fans for donating to the GoFundMe.

“What happens when 5,000 people donate $13 each? They generate $65,000! The GoFundMe is at $85,000 and growing. Swifties rule.” Steve posted on Facebook.

Jacob’s family said he had taken a gap year and was going to start his sophomore year soon at Sam Houston State University.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.