Suspected drunken driver arrested after man killed following Taylor Swift concert

HOUSTON – A man was killed early Sunday morning shortly after leaving the Taylor Swift concert when he was struck on the Southwest Freeway.

Houston police said it happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of the Southwest Freeway. Police said Jacob Charles Lewis was in a red Buick LaCrosse that became disabled in a northbound lane.

Lewis got out to push the vehicle while his sister was behind the wheel when a black Volkswagen Beetle, driven by 34-year-old Alan Bryant Hayes, struck Lewis and the vehicle. Lewis died at the scene. According to family, Lewis’ sister only suffered minor bruises and scrapes.

Police said Hayes fled the scene, but was followed by a tow truck driver. Police stopped him in the 4500 block of Caroline St where Hayes allegedly fled on foot. Police were able to track him down and take him into custody.

Hayes was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for evaluation. He is charged with failure to stop and render aid and also with DWI.