Who is Andrea Swift? Get to know Taylor Swift’s mom, her No. 1 fan and UH grad

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 19: Honoree Taylor Swift (L) accepts the Milestone Award from Andrea Swift onstage during the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for dcp)

HOUSTON – Taylor Swift has -- by extension -- Houston ties via her mother, Andrea Swift.

Andrea Swift is Taylor Swift’s No. 1 fan and also, presumably, a No. 1 fan of Houston, as she’s a former Coog.

Tell #ForeverCoog Andrea Swift we said hi! ❤️🐾 — University of Houston (@UHouston) April 21, 2023

Andrea Swift is a mainstay on Taylor Swift’s tour and is mentioned in some of her music. But, as we learned from People Magazine, she has deep ties to Houston, as she attended Memorial High School and later the University of Houston. After graduation, she became a marketing executive.

At some point, she met Scott Kingsley Swift, a financial adviser for Merrill Lynch in Houston. They later married on Feb. 20, 1988.

The couple relocated to Pennsylvania where, on Dec. 13, 1989, Taylor Alison Swift was born. Three years later, Taylor’s little brother, Austin, was born.

As Taylor’s music career quickly took off at 14 years old, the family relocated once more to Tennessee, People Magazine reported.

Taylor Swift (right) and mother Andrea Swift (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift fans got to know Andrea after appearing in some of Taylor’s music videos such as “The Best Day,” “I’m Only Me When I’m With You,” and “Soon You’ll Get Better,” a song written about Andrea after being diagnosed with cancer twice in 2015 and in 2019.

Despite all of that, Andrea supported her daughter from the start of her career -- from her budding career in Tennesee to her worldwide stardom.

In 2015, she presented Taylor with the Milestone Award during the 50th Annual American Country Music Awards.

“I’ve watched this milestone artist from the time she was a tangled-hair little girl, full of imagination and creativity until right now when she prepares for her next world tour,” she said in her speech, “I’m a very proud mom.”