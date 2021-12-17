‘Thrilled about this partnership’: Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion to produce new Netflix series

The world can’t seem to get enough of Megan Thee Stallion and will soon be able to follow her on their television screens!

The Grammy Award-winning musician, Texas Southern University graduate, and entrepreneur has scored an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix to create and executive produce a new series.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories,” Megan said. “I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix.”

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, says she looks forward to venturing into production as the next step in her career as an entrepreneur.

“I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch,” she said.

In addition to a series, the rapper also plans to work on other projects for the streaming platform.