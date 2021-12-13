Megan Thee Stallion receives Congressional Hero Award

Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion was honored Sunday with the 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award.
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee presented the award.
“Congratulations to @theestallion, the 2021 18th Congressional District Hero Award honoree.” Congresswoman Lee wrote on Twitter. “You are not only a source of inspiration for our community and all of your Hotgirls, you are a humanitarian that cares deeply about your city! As you said today, I love to see women lead!”
The Houston-raised rapper took to her Instagram to announce her receipt of the award writing, “although I appreciate the recognition I’m just happy that I am able to give back to and put smiles on the faces of the people in my city.”