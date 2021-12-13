Megan Thee Stallion receives Congressional Hero Award

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Megan Thee Stallion attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. In an Instagram Live video Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time that fellow rapper Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger when she was shot in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills more than a month earlier. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion was honored Sunday with the 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee presented the award.

“Congratulations to @theestallion, the 2021 18th Congressional District Hero Award honoree.” Congresswoman Lee wrote on Twitter. “You are not only a source of inspiration for our community and all of your Hotgirls, you are a humanitarian that cares deeply about your city! As you said today, I love to see women lead!”

The Houston-raised rapper took to her Instagram to announce her receipt of the award writing, “although I appreciate the recognition I’m just happy that I am able to give back to and put smiles on the faces of the people in my city.”