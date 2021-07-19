Megan Thee Stallion becomes first-ever rapper to grace cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’s’ 2021 swimsuit issue

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the best female hip hop artist award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Megan Thee Stallion is the defining “Hot Girl Summer” in a new way.

The Houston-native became the first rapper to grace the cover of “Sports Illustrated’s” 2021 swimsuit issue.

Megan tells People Magazine the photoshoot with Sports Illustrated was “the best time of her life.” She credited model Tyra Banks, who posed twice in 1997, and again in 2019, for her inspiration and love for the magazine.

When Hottie boot camp pays off 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Time to get back to it 👏🏽 WE THEE FIRST RAPPER ON THE COVER OF SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM HOTTIES 😛😛😛 pic.twitter.com/67O0i7KMEM — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 19, 2021

Calling the photoshoot “magical” according to People, the Houston rapper donned a light brown bikini with a cutout top as the tide brushes through during her shoot. She also wore a hot pink swimsuit with a green bottom.

Tennis player Naomi Osaka and model/actress Leyna Bloom also appear in separate covers of the 2021 issue, according to People.

Although Megan is the first rapper to take over the Sports Illustrated cover, she is the second Houston-native musician to grace the cover. Beyoncé became the first to take over the magazine cover back in 2007.

The 2021 issue of Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition hits stores on July 22.