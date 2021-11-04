Megan Thee Stallion named ‘Woman Of The Year’ by Glamour Magazine

FILE - This Nov. 20, 2019, file photo shows Megan Thee Stallion during a portrait session in New York. The singer says she works extremely hard in the studio when it comes to writing music, so when she almost couldnt release her new album due to drama with her record label, she was anxious and uneasy. I was super-nervous, she said in an interview with The Associated Press this week after a Houston judge ordered the Friday, March 6, 2020, release of her album as her bitter court battle with her label continues.(Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Megan Thee Stallion has been named “Woman Of The Year” by Glamour Magazine.

The Houston rapper was recognized for her free and confident spirit, which stems from her upbringing by her mother, grandmother, and great grandmother – “three fierce Texas women who spread gospels of care, kindness, and confidence on Houston’s south side,” Glamour Magazine writes.

Megan Thee Stallion is described by Glamour Magazine as “a clever, self-possessed, and free southern Black woman who is dominating contemporary hip-hop and reimagining what’s possible for herself in and beyond music.”

In the feature, Glamour Magazine touches on the star’s career achievements including her collaboration with fellow Houstonian, Beyoncé, on her “Savage” remix for which the iconic duo won a Grammy award.

The Houston native also shared stories of her upbringing and the women who inspired her confidence and ambition in the feature.

Click here to read Megan Thee Stallions “Woman Of The Year” feature by Glamour Magazine.