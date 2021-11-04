It’s a HOTTIE graduation: Megan Thee Stallion shares her H-Town-inspired graduation photos on social media

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON – Megan Thee Stallion, a.k.a. the H-Town Hottie, shared her graduation photos with the world on Thursday, and chances are, they’re the best photos you’ve ever seen.

Paying homage to her hometown Houston, the 26-year-old rapper announced she’s graduating from Texas Southern University on Dec. 11 with a degree in health care administration.

While wearing a jaw-dropping one-piece and a TSU stole, Megan posed between two slabs -- which are a popular type of custom car that originated in Houston. The name is said to be an acronym for “slow, loud, and bangin’.” Iconic elbow wheels, high-gloss candy paint, and over-the-top stereo systems set these cars apart in the world of custom automobiles.

One of the cars, which was painted candy blue, read “Ima stand out with no handouts.”

Other photos included Thee Stallion sitting on a candy red slab and holding her diploma.

“Showed my a** and still went to class🤘🏽🖕🏽IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS 🔥 doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t!” she captioned the post. “Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that!” See the post here.

Other photos included Megan on the campus of Texas Southern University standing next to their monumental TSU plaque and tiger. See the post here.

The three-time Grammy winner not only her graduation date, but also a special hometown concert that she’s hosting to celebrate the opening of the 713 Music Hall on Dec. 3.

The Hottie also teased a graduation party but didn’t leave many details about that.

Megan first announced she would be graduating this year when she showed off her bedazzled grad cap to her 7 million Twitter fans in October.

Though Megan started to top the charts while still being in college, the Tina Snow rapper revealed that she wanted to continue her studies to honor her mother, Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she told People. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”