Megan Thee Stallion announces Houston concert in December. Here’s when tickets go on sale

A hometown favorite is set to take the stage next month at Houston’s newest live music venue.

Grammy-award-winning artist, Megan Thee Stallion, is expected to team up with 713 Music Hall for its grand opening Friday, Dec. 3.

According to a news release, 713 music hall aims to honor and represent the city’s culture and heritage, even boasting the area code in their name.

”It’s always special to come back home and perform in front of my OG hotties,” Megan Thee Stallion said. “I can’t wait to take the stage and celebrate the grand opening of 713 Music Hall — it’s going to be unforgettable!”

The venue is located in the former Barbara Jordan Post Office, which has been renovated into a hub for culture, food and shopping.

The 5,000-capacity concert venue is expected to begin hosting 100 events annually.