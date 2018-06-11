What we know about potential tropical trouble for this weekend

HOUSTON - The National Hurricane Center and our local National Weather Service office in Houston is watching a cluster of thunderstorms deep in Central America that is projected to move into the Gulf of Mexico late this week as a tropical wave. Below is what the KPRC2 Severe Weather Team knows as of Monday.

WHAT WE KNOW

Nothing is expected to form in the next five days officially from the National Hurricane Center forecasters at this time. The American model is now forecasting some form of tropical moisture to impact around Southeast Texas by next Sunday and Monday.

In addition, the European model is also forecasting an open wave, basically deep tropical moisture, that will move into Southeast Texas by the weekend. The more these two models work in agreement with each other gives us more confidence that we may not be dealing with a tropical system vs a slug of tropical moisture that can make showers and thunderstorms more vigorous.

WHAT WE DON'T KNOW

This scenario is still six to seven days out and there's a ton of uncertainty on formation if any of a tropical system, or just how much rain the tropical moisture will drop across the area. New model information will be coming in over the next few days that will provide opportunities to see a clearer picture of what next weekend will look like.

BOTTOM LINE

Tropical moisture in some form will ramp up our rain chances by next weekend and we should have a better handle over the next 48 hours as models get more locked in. Even if nothing forms, the deep trop moisture can trigger heavy downpours and still cause some isolated flooding by next Sunday and Monday.

Make sure you are checking in with the KPRC2 Severe Weather Team all week as new model information comes in and should provide more answers so that you and your family can prepare.

Now is a good time to get your hurricane preparation kit ready at home.

Check out the 2018 KPRC2 Hurricane & Flood Survival Guide here and visit our Hurricane Headquarters for the latest information and models.

Download the KPRC2 Hurricane Tracker app for your mobile device.

Here's a snapshot of what we're watching in the #tropics. Hurricane #Bud will make #PV & #CaboSanLucas messy, t-storm flare up in Central America is what we're tracking. Hint: Make indoor plans for Dad this weekend @KPRC2 https://t.co/Z7H3KqPbjQ pic.twitter.com/zdKASUt0BQ — Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) June 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.