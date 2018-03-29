High water reported on some Houston-area roads

HOUSTON - Houston Transtar is reporting high water on some roads Thursday after heavy rain that moved through the area overnight.
LATEST WEATHER: Check the interactive radar and get the forecast
Here is the current high-water locations list:
- IH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST Right Lane,Center Lane
- IH-69 Southbound At Williams Way Blvd in Fort Bend County Entrance Ramp
- FM-2920 Eastbound At Calvert Rd Right Lane,Center Lane
- FM-2920 Westbound At Calvert Rd Right Lane,Center Lane
