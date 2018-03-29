Weather

High water reported on some Houston-area roads

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor

HOUSTON - Houston Transtar is reporting high water on some roads Thursday after heavy rain that moved through the area overnight.

Here is the current high-water locations list:

  • IH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST    Right Lane,Center Lane
  • IH-69 Southbound At Williams Way Blvd in Fort Bend County    Entrance Ramp
  • FM-2920 Eastbound At Calvert Rd    Right Lane,Center Lane 
  • FM-2920 Westbound At Calvert Rd    Right Lane,Center Lane

