Areas Houston drivers should avoid during heavy rain

HOUSTON - When flood waters begin to rise in Houston, crews may begin blocking intersections and underpasses to keep drivers safe.

Officials reminded drivers that all intersections and underpasses have the potential to be dangerous during storms, and that locations of serious flooding can vary. It is never safe to drive through water that covers a roadway. Remember the adage: Turn around. Don’t drown.

The city’s Public Works Department has provided the following list of areas, intersections or underpasses that are prone to problems during a flood event.

High water barricade locations

City officials said the following intersections or underpasses could be barricaded if flooding becomes a problem:

Greens Road at 45 N. Fwy.

Greens Road at E. Hardy Road

Washington Avenue at Hempstead

Barker Cypress at W. Parkview

Barker Cypress at Clay

Barker Cypress at Saums

Clay Road at West of Brittmore Road

Crosstimber at 45 N. Fwy.

Kelly Road at Hardy Toll Road

West of Boundary St. at North Main St.

Jensen Dr. at South of Bennington St.

Bennington St. at 59 North Fwy.

Jensen at N. Of 610 Fwy.

Mesa at N. Of U.S. 90 Hwy.

Katy Road at Silver Eagle

Allen Pkwy. at Waugh Dr.

Memorial at Waugh Dr.

White Oak at Taylor

White Oak at Sabine

Studewood at I-10 Fwy.

Center St. at Houston Ave.

Houston Ave. at I-10 Fwy.

North Main at Burnett

2900 Allen Pkwy. at Montrose Dr.

Memorial at Shepherd

Memorial at Studewood

Memorial Dr. at Houston Avenue

Lamar St. at Bagby

Walker St. at West of Bagby

Travis St. at I-10 Fwy.

Louisiana St. at North of Franklin St.

1300 Commerce St. at Austin St.

Texas St. at Prairie St.

Franklin St. at St. Emanuel St.

Jensen Dr. at North of Lyons Ave.

7000 Main St. at Holcombe Blvd.

7000 Fannin St. at Holcombe Blvd.

Lawndale St. at Braes Bayou

9600 Lawndale at E. Of Goodyear Dr.

Galveston Rd. at S. Of Howard

Underpass locations

City officials said the underpasses at the following locations could become problematic if heavy rain falls:

100 Milam St

100 Shepherd Dr Fr

100 Yale

1000 Houston Ave

11600 West Park

11700 Richmond

11700 West Park

1200 Studemont

1200 Wayside

1500 North Main

1600 East Crosstimbers

1600 Jensen

1900 Kelly

200 75th

200 Forest Hill

2100 Franklin

2400 Harrisburg

2900 Allen Parkway

300 Studewood

3400 North Shepherd

3500 Kelly

3800 Polk

400 Houston Ave

4800 Elgin

4800 Memorial

4900 Galveston Rd

5000 Washington

5600 Mesa

600 Broadway

6500 Jensen

7000 Clinton

7000 Fannin

7000 Main

7000 Old Katy Road

7200 J W Peavy

7200 Senate Ave

8000 Memorial

8100 Harrisburg

8100 Hempstead

9600 Lawndale

Flood signal locations

City officials said to look for flood signals in these areas if heavy rain falls:

4401 Elgin St (Ih-45s And Railroad)

1989 Allen Pkwy (Montrose)

3087 Allen Pkwy (Waugh)

Main & Holcombe Blvd (1000 Blk Holcombe)

Fannin & Holcombe Blvd (1100 Blk Holcombe)

6514 Jensen Dr (Creston)

1700 Jensen Dr (Railroad)

3500 Kelley (Between Ih-69 Hov And Jensen)

5800 Elysian St (North Loop 610 East)

7506 E Hardy Rd (Hardy Toll Road And Crosstimbers)

5405 Mesa Dr (Liberty And Railroad)

10704 W Little York Rd (Between Business Park And Sam Houston Tollway West)

774 Houston Ave (Memorial)

4450 Memorial Dr (Shepherd)

Houston Ave & Center St (1100 Block Houston Ave)

600 Brooks St (North Main)

7220 Clinton Dr (North Wayside)

Yale & Center St (100 Block Yale)

9600 Lawndale (Sims Bayou)

615 Broadway St (Between East Erath And East Elm)

8040 Harrisburg Blvd (Railroad)

306 S 75th St (Between Railroad And Rusk)

247 Forest Hill Blvd (Between Rusk And Capitol)

6598 Lawndale (Wayside)

3799 Polk (Milby And Railroad)

2050 Franklin St (Commerce)

5455 Old Spanish Trl (Spur 5 And Railroad)

4953 Galveston Rd (Allendale And Railroad)

10200 Old Katy Rd (Conrad Sauer)

7095 J W Peavy Dr (Railroad)

