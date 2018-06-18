Here's how to check bayou levels, rainfall totals

HOUSTON - With heavy rain expected across Southeast Texas, you can track the bayou levels and rainfall totals for the Houston area.

Rising creeks and bayous are a concern for many residents, and you can check bayou levels at the Harris County Flood Warning System website at www.harriscountyfws.org.

On the left-hand navigation under Map View Options, click/tap Channel Status.

A green square means the bayou is still in its banks. A yellow triangle with an exclamation point means the bayou is nearing being out of bank. And a red circle with an exclamation point means the bayou is over the top of its bank.

The site also has rainfall totals for Harris County. Just click/tap on Rainfall under Map View Options.

