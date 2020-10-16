Oh, 2020! Here are all the Houston sports head coaches, GMs that changed this year

HOUSTON – It’s been a rough year for Houston’s major sports.

From the Texans to the Rockets to the Astros, the teams are taking a look at the coaching staff.

The reasons the coaches and general managers were let go ranged from losing too many games or disgraceful scandals. While others decided to start a new chapter.

Most importantly, Houston sports fans hope the changes will bring a new era of a winning season.

Here are the five coaches and general managers that were fired in Houston this year:

FILE - This is a July 26, 2019, file photo showing Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey during an NBA basketball news conference in Houston. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, because the move hasnt been announced. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Daryl Morey - Houston Rockets general manager

Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey stepped down Thursday, and the decision was mutual, according to KPRC 2 sources.

Morey joined the team in 2007, and since then, the Rockets made the playoffs 10 times, including the last eight seasons. He is also credited for the blockbuster trade that snatched James Harden from Oklahoma City.

While the Rockets reached the Western Conference finals twice under Morey, the team was unable to bring home a championship, which would be a first since Houston’s consecutive titles in 1994-95.

Morey also infamously sent a tweet that damaged ties between China and the NBA.

Late last year, he tweeted support for the anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. The tweet caused businesses in China to cut ties with the Rockets and broadcasters there refused to air the team’s games this season. However, the NBA has since resumed televising games in China.

Rafael Stone, the former executive vice president of basketball operations, was promoted to replace Morey’s position as general manager, according to sources. Stone joined the Rockets in 2004 as general counsel.

Coach Bill O'Brien speak after Texans fall to Chiefs (KPRC)

Bill O’Brien - Texans head coach and general manager

After an 0-4 start to the season, Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on October 5.

O’Brien added the role of general manager in the offseason and then traded superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks. He received almost universal criticism for the decision, which intensified when Johnson underperformed during the losing streak.

O’Brien finished with a 52-48 record after seven seasons in Houston. The team won the AFC South four times while O’Brien was at the reign.

Houston selected Romeo Crennel, who was the team’s assistant head coach, to serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni yells from the bench during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mike D’Antoni - Houston Rockets head coach

Shortly after the Houston Rockets exited the NBA playoffs, head coach Mike D’Antoni announced he was not returning next season. He was working the current season without a contract extension.

Owner Tilman Fertitta released a statement on September 13. He thanked D’Antoni and his wife Laurel, “for their incredible contributions to the Houston Rockets organization and the Houston community.”

Taking over in 2016, D’Antoni went 217-102 in his four seasons. The team advanced once to the Western Conference finals and three times to the conference semifinals. D’Antoni was also named as the NBA Coach of the Year twice.

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch speaks during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A.J. Hinch - Astros manager

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch was fired in January for his role in the sign-stealing scandal during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He was first suspended without pay by Major League Baseball for the 2020 season.

In 2014, Hinch joined the Astros as the 18th manager in franchise history. At the time, the 34-year-old was by far one of the youngest appointed managers in the league. The following year, the Astros made their first playoff appearance in 10 years.

Under Hinch’s leadership, the Astros won the World Series in 2017, Houston’s first major sports championship in over 20 years.

In 2018, Hinch signed a four-year contract extension with the Astros.

After a historic regular season, which included more than 100 wins, the Astros lose the World Series to the Washington Nationals in 2019.

HOUSTON, TX - JUNE 11: General manager Jeff Luhnow of the Houston Astros reacts before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Minute Maid Park on June 11, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (2019 Tim Warner)

Jeff Luhnow - Astros general manager

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow was also suspended without pay and then fired after the sign-stealing investigation.

Luhnow was hired by the Astros in December 2011, then promoted to president of baseball operations and general manager in 2018. He signed a five-year extension and became the 12th general manager in team history.