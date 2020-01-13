Astros’ AJ Hinch, Jeff Luhnow fired over 2017 sign-stealing scheme

HOUSTON – Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after both were suspended without pay for the 2020 season.

Astros owner Jim Crane made the announcement after news of Major League Baseball announced findings of its investigations allegations that the Astros stole signs during the 2017 season.

The Astros are also required to forfeit their first- and second-round picks in both the 2020 and the 2021 draft.

A fine of $5 million was also leveled against the team. It’s the highest fine allowable under the league’s constitution, according to MLB.

“Today is a very difficult day for the Houston Astros,” Crane said.

The punishment came after a report by The Athletic last month that the Astros allegedly stole signs during home games of their 2017 World Series championship season by using a camera position in center field.

According to the league’s factual findings report, members of the team would bang a trash can with a bat or massage gun to communicate an upcoming pitch type to a batter. The scheme was mostly driven by players, but former bench coach Alex Cora was involved in setting it up.

“The conduct described herein has caused fans, players, executives at other MLB clubs and members of the media to raise questions about the integrity of games in which the Astros participated,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in a written statement about the league’s investigation. “While it is impossible to determine whether the conduct actually impacted the results on the field, the perception of some that it did causes significant harm to the game.”

Cora is now with the Boston Red Sox, which is also under investigation by MLB for similar allegations stemming from the 2018 season.

Also punished was former Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman, who was booted from the club in October after remarks made to a female reporter in the locker room.

The investigation found "no evidence” that Crane knew about the scheme.

Crane said no Astros players will be suspended. He said the search for a new manager and general manager will begin immediately and the team “will move as quickly as we can.”

This story is developing.