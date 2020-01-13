59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

59ºF

Sports

Astros’ suspension fallout: Social media reactions you need to see

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Astros, Houston, A.J. Hinch, Luhnow
photo

HOUSTON – Social media is on fire after the announced suspensions of Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Here are some of the early responses to the fallout from the sign-stealing scheme.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: