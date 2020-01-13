Astros’ suspension fallout: Social media reactions you need to see

HOUSTON – Social media is on fire after the announced suspensions of Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Here are some of the early responses to the fallout from the sign-stealing scheme.

As we try to digest the significance of these #Astros penalties, remember this:



We haven’t seen multiple suspensions of this length for the same team since the Black Sox - a century ago. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) January 13, 2020

Oh? So we’re the bad guys now? Fine with me! #Astros pic.twitter.com/7vlcn9TLQa — John Wessling (@johnwessling) January 13, 2020

Penalty is what it is. The draft picks are the only thing that hurts. Just have to spend money internationally. Slap on the wrist, really. Bottom line: Still 2017 World Series champs! #Astros pic.twitter.com/f1GpIlXDdd — Lucas Davis (@sportsbyLD) January 13, 2020

#Astros got HAMMERED! Jeff Luhnow, president of baseball ops and GM, and manager AJ Hinch suspended one year without pay.

- Fined $5,000,000

- Astros forfeit first and second round selections in the 2020 and 2021 First-Year Player Drafts @NBCDFWSports https://t.co/YfVZ6GFsmL — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) January 13, 2020

This doesn't devastate the #Astros. The organization is churning along so an assistant GM can drive the ship for a year, MLB managers aren't as important as NFL and NBA HC's. The 1st and 2nd rounders for 2 years hurt, but the MLB draft is 40 rounds.



The #Astros will be okay. — Jeremy Branham (@JeremyBranham) January 13, 2020

MLB Investigators: How many times did you see Alex Cora call the replay review room?

A.J. Hinch: #Astros pic.twitter.com/K5hojzy19s — Aaron Polevoi (@aaronpolevoi) January 13, 2020

If the #Astros punishment doesn't strip them of the World Series title, is it really 'punishment'? Why wouldn't they do the same thing all over again? pic.twitter.com/rOcs6aBxOl — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) January 13, 2020

They all knew. Almost all of them did it. Also seems #Astros are offering up Hinch in a "Sonny Corleone at the toll booth" manner here - take it for the team, A.J. pic.twitter.com/QRfT1kG9gZ — Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) January 13, 2020

Me for thinking that Rob Manfred was going to actually hand out harsh punishments to the #Astros for cheating in 2017... 🤡😭 pic.twitter.com/1PqhYJrnNi — Mark Brockett (@Tuff_Overlord) January 13, 2020

Former #Astros bench coach & current Red Sox mgr Alex Cora is cited as having knowledge & being involved in the Astros attempt to decode signs. MLB commissioner is withholding punishment for him until further investigation is complete. pic.twitter.com/6dS2UM5oeb — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) January 13, 2020

What makes this #Astros debacle even worse is the fact that the overwhelming majority of the guys on this team are so freaking likable. Whether we like it or not, ALL of their legacies will be tainted by this decision. That sucks. — Chris Spisak (@ChrisSpisak) January 13, 2020

Hey @MLB,



So, Coppolella gets a lifetime ban, and the #Astros personnel get a year suspension? Are you kidding??#FreeCoppy pic.twitter.com/6NGsLNSBeg — ⭐️Debbie Burroughs (@deb922) January 13, 2020

Homemade meme fresh out the oven #astros pic.twitter.com/EOZLiSIgMQ — Patrick Flatley (@_PatrickFlatley) January 13, 2020

If you get caught CHEATING in sports.... why do you get to keep the trophy? #Astros #MLB #Astroscheat — Tim Cates (@timcates) January 13, 2020

The darkest day in #Astros history. — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) January 13, 2020

AJ Hinch got a one year suspension for his role in the #Astros sign stealing scandal.



That means Alex Cora, who was involved in two cheating schemes, theoretically could get even more.



This gets even more interesting. — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) January 13, 2020

Significant penalties but I’m not sure AJ Hinch should be allowed to return to baseball. Those who have been banned did things directly inline with this scandal. The #Astros gained a legitimate game-changing competitive advantage. Knowing the pitch > being artificially stronger. https://t.co/YHaSI2pWsV — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 13, 2020

Key part of the report is that the #Astros continued to cheat after the 9/15/17 Apple Watch punishment by the Commissioner and warning that future illegalities would be dealt with in a harsher manner. And the report says the Astros continued to cheat through the postseason. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 13, 2020

Is it me, or does it feel like the #Astros got off light for cheating to win a World Series. #TakeCareOfYoChicken — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) January 13, 2020

MLB comes down hard on the #Astros with one-year suspensions for GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, $5 million fine and loss of 1st and second round draft picks in 2020-21. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 13, 2020