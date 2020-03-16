Are the Texans trying to trade Deandre Hopkins?

You can breathe, Texans fans. Nothing is official yet.

But sources confirmed to KPRC 2 that the Houston Texans Deandre Hopkins is being shopped by the team.

Peter King of NBC Sports heard chatter as well, writing “Two teams over the weekend told me to watch Houston and DeAndre Hopkins, who has three years and a reasonable $40 million left on his contract, and who’d cause only a $3 million cap hit to the Texans if they traded him.”

Hopkins is one of the most efficient wide receivers in the league, but the Texans absolutely need to trade for draft picks. The Texans don’t have a top 50 selection in the next two drafts otherwise.