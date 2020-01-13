Here’s a look back at AJ Hinch’s run with the Astros

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – On Monday, AJ Hinch was fired - along with general manager Jeff Luhnow - for sign-stealing during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Here’s a look at milestones during Hinch’s time with the Astros:

Sept. 29, 2014

Hinch was named the 18th manager in Astros franchise history. This was his second managerial position. Hinch previously served as the Arizona Diamondback’s manager for parts of the 2009 and 2010 seasons. At the time, Hinch was 34 years old, by far one of the youngest appointed managers in the league.

July 14, 2015

Hinch coached the American League team in the MLB All-Star Game. This was the first time an Astros manager was selected to an All-Star Game since Jimy Williams in 2004.

Oct. 6, 2015

The Astros make their first playoff appearance in 10 years under Hinch’s leadership.

In 2015, Hinch became a finalist for the BBWAA American League Manager of the Year award.

Nov. 1, 2017

Under Hinch’s leadership, the Astros won the World Series, Houston’s first major sports championship in over 20 years.

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros holds the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

In 2017, Hinch was named the Baseball America Manager of the Year and won the Esurance MLB Award as Major League Baseball’s Best Manager.

Hinch was also named the Manager of the Year by the Boston Chapter of the BBWAA and earned the American Baseball Coaches Association Honor Award.

March 12, 2018

Hinch and the Astros meet with President Donald Trump at the White House to celebrate World Series win.

July 17, 2018

Hinch managed the American League team at the MLB All-Star Game with his coaching staff to an 8-6, 10-inning win over the National League.

Aug. 30, 2018

Hinch signed a four-year contract extension with the Astros.

Oct. 30, 2019

After a historic regular season, which included more than 100 wins, the Astros lose the World Series to the Washington Nationals.

In 2019, Hinch entered the season as the fourth-longest continuously tenured manager in the American League.

Jan. 13, 2020

Astros fire Hinch and Luhnow after both were suspended without pay for the 2020 season. The pair were suspended after an investigation confirmed the Houston Astros utilized a camera-based sign-stealing system during the 2017 regular season and playoffs.