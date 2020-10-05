Texans’ head coach, GM Bill O’Brien fired, KPRC 2 sources confirm

HOUSTON – And he’s out.

Houston Texans' head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, according to KPRC 2 sources.

The Texans have not had a good season, currently 0-4 after losing against Minnesota Vikings 31-23.

Romeo Crennel will serve as the team’s interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season, according to the Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair.

The Texans released the following statement:

“On behalf of my family and our entire organization, I want to sincerely thank Bill O’Brien and his family for their impact on our franchise. Bill’s leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure. Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league. I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction. Romeo Crennel will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season. We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston.”

