Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni won’t return next season, reports say

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni yells from the bench during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
HOUSTON – Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni will not return next season, according to reports.

ESPN was the first to report D’Antoni was informing the team that he would not be coming back.

KPRC 2 is working to independently confirm the reports.

He hinted that his time with the Rockets may be coming to an end during his post-game news conference after the team was booted from the playoffs Saturday by the Los Angeles Lakers.

D’Antoni was playing the current season without a contract extension.

He took over as Houston’s head coach in 2016.

This developing story will be updated.

Correction:The story has been updated to show D'Anotni was coaching without a contract extension this season.

