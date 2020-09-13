Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni won’t return next season, reports say

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni will not return next season, according to reports.

ESPN was the first to report D’Antoni was informing the team that he would not be coming back.

Mike and Laurel D’Antoni statement to ESPN on departure from Rockets pic.twitter.com/XypyT8bgC0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 13, 2020

KPRC 2 is working to independently confirm the reports.

He hinted that his time with the Rockets may be coming to an end during his post-game news conference after the team was booted from the playoffs Saturday by the Los Angeles Lakers.

D’Antoni was playing the current season without a contract extension.

He took over as Houston’s head coach in 2016.

This developing story will be updated.