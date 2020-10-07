Interim Texans head coach Romeo Crennel says he just want to make the team better

HOUSTON – Wednesday was the first day that Houston heard from the new Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel.

Crennel is now at the helm after former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was fired Monday. Crennel’s last head coaching position was with the Kansas City Chiefs. At 73 years old, the coach said that age isn’t something to which he gives much thought.

“I think that I’m just a football coach, and I enjoy coaching and that’s why I’m still coaching," Crennel said. "I’m just going try to make this team better and try to win a game -- win a football game.”

Crennel is getting prepared for the Texans to take on the Jaguars this weekend. With an 0-4 start to the season, the new interim coach said he is hopeful they can change the momentum.

“Well, I think that we have ability, and if the ability and the coaching can put it all together, I think we can start winning,” Crennel said. “Once you start winning, I think attitudes change, outlooks change, guys play better, and then, only time will tell where you can go and what you can get to.”

The Texans take the field against the Jaguars at NRG Stadium on Sunday.