FBCA Magazine Feature: Making it Rain

ROSTER TURNOVER FORCED FBCA BOYS YOUNGSTERS TO EMERGE

Coming off a state run in 2019, Fort Bend Christian Academy basketball coach Kalvin Lewis had his work cut out for him. Having lost several veteran starters to graduation, the Eagles were trying to find their footing as new leaders began to emerge. Not to mention, FBCA plays in the District of Doom with the likes of Westbury Christian, Lutheran South and Frassati Catholic.

Westbury Christian went undefeated in district play and reached the state title game. They knocked out Lutheran South in the state semis. The Eagles went 18-9 overall and fell in the area round.

Junior Owen LaRocca earned first-team, all-district and second-team, all-state honors to pace the Eagles. He has a deft shooting touch and took over as a vocal leader. Senior Jared Bohny also earned first-team, all-district honors, while junior Zion Granville earned a second-team nod. Alejandro Davila played himself into an honorable-mention selection. Solomon Cole also played a large role in the team's success.

With LaRocca, Cole and Granville back in the huddle in 2020-21, Lewis has some pieces to get back in the TAPPS state conversation.

Madi Dunn, Sammi Williams, Trinity Frias, Treasure Tamuno and Nyah White Photo by Bradley Collier of VYPE Media

FBCA GIRLS LOADED GOING INTO 2020-21

Fort Bend Christian Academy girls basketball was a year away this season. The Eagles finished third in District TAPPS 7-5A behind Second Baptist and Lutheran South. Second Baptist reached the state finals, while FBCA fell in the Area Round.

Tough season, right?

Wrong.

Every great team has taken their lumps on the road to reaching a title – the Chicago Bulls, the Golden State Warriors and even the Kansas City Chiefs. All of those teams stubbed their toe along their journey. Same goes for the FBCA Eagles under the direction of coach Trey Phillips.

The 2019-2020 campaign was a learning experience as leaders emerged.

First-team, all-district selections Trinity Frias and Nyah White make up one of the best inside-outside tandems on the TAPPS girls basketball landscape. Frias is lethal from outside the arc, while White protects and scores in the paint. The pair combined for nearly 25 points per game.

Treasure Tamuno also helped clear the boards and averaged nearly nine rebounds a game. She earned second-team honors along with Sammi Williams and Macy Granville. Williams and Granville round out the back court.

So, why all the optimism?

All five decorated starters return to the court for FBCA in 2020-21. Exciting, right?