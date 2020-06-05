93ºF

VYPE Houston 2020 Boys Thrower of the Year Fan Poll

Joshua Koch

Despite the 2020 track and field season being cut short, there were still some amazing performances.

VYPE has scoured the standings on MileSplit.com and have gathered the best of the best in each field category. This week we continue with the boys. VYPE picked the top performers from each individual throwing event.

Go crazy track nation and vote for the 2020 VYPE Houston Boys Thrower of the Year in this fan poll. The poll will close on Thursday, June 11 at 7 P.M! So VOTE!!



VYPE Houston Boys Thrower of the Year Poll (Closes Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m.)

