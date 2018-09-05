Problems with troubled elevation contractor stretch across Texas

HOUSTON - Channel 2 Investigates continues to uncover new details about a flood contractor who abandoned Houston homeowners.

"This was worse than the actual being flooded itself," homeowner Robert Raphael said.

Flood victims are out hundreds of thousands of dollars after paying up-front to elevate their homes out of the flood plain.

Now KPRC2 has learned the problem has spread across the state.

Homeowners in Guadalupe County are asking what's up with their incomplete homes and where's the money?

"This is my money. I'm going to hunt you down," homeowner Debbie Ransdell said.

"We are up to I believe $69,000," Jim Ransdell said.

Tonight on Channel 2 News at 10: KPRC2 follows the paper trail from Houston to Seguin and we look into a brand-new police investigation into the contractor, Titan Foundations & Elevation.

