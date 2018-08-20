Elevation company tied to issues in Nassau Bay

A Titan Foundations and Elevation sign is seen in front of a Meyerland home on July 23, 2018.

HOUSTON - Channel 2 Investigates first reported on homeowners having problems with a company chosen to elevate homes in Houston using money from a federal grant.

Titan/Absolute recently and abruptly closed, and now homeowners are out thousands of dollars.

New details have been revealed about what's going on with a different elevation grant, this one in Nassau Bay.

According to Jason Reynolds, the city manager for Nassau Bay, contracts have been severed with Titan/Absolute.

Homeowners made the decision to severe ties with Titan/Absolute, and now, the city is working with homeowners to make sure the homes are taken care of.

The city is working solely with a bonding company to come up with a solution.

Nassau Bay operates differently than Houston. Nassau Bay requires money to go into escrow before work is started.

Only two homes were involved with Titan/Absolute as part of the grant. At this point, Titan never pulled a permit.

Titan has received no money from the state or city.

Channel 2 is reaching out to homeowners to find out why they canceled the contracts.

