Owner of foundation company with funding problems dies from apparent heart attack

HOUSTON - Bobby Fischer, the owner of Titan Foundations, has died of an apparent heart attack in Missouri, according to information gathered by Channel 2 Investigates.

The medical examiner said Fischer, 52, died Monday night from a probable heart attack.

As Channel 2 Investigates first reported recently, Titan Foundations abruptly closed their office on Richmond Avenue and homeowners said they were out thousands of dollars.

Subcontractors filed liens on homeowners and homes were never elevated.

KPRC2

Some homeowners were told Fischer was in declining health. Titan Foundation was selected by the city of Houston as a contractor for a multimillion dollar FEMA grant to elevate flooded homes in Houston.

The homes have been left in varying conditions -- from completed to abandoned job sites.

Channel 2 Investigates is reaching out to the city of Houston Public Works for comment.

Recently, the Public Works Department put Titan Foundations on notice, indicating if this work isn’t complete within 30 days, the contract could be canceled.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.