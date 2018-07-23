Funding problems for company elevating homes in Meyerland leaves residents in dark

A Titan Foundations and Elevation sign is seen in front of a Meyerland home on July 23, 2018.

HOUSTON - A company that elevated foundations of homes previously flooded throughout the Houston area received backlash Monday from home owners, who allege they paid the company for work that hasn't been completed.

Titan Foundations and Elevations was listed as the contractor responsible for elevating many homes flooded by Hurricane Harvey, as well as the Memorial Day Flood of 2015 and and the Tax Day Flood of 2016.

Work at multiple homes in Meyerland, under various stages of the elevation process, appeared halted Monday, amid fears Titan Foundation and Elevation abandoned its projects, without notifying homeowners.

KPRC2 obtained three affidavits claiming liens on properties being elevated by Titan Foundations and Elevation.

They were filed by a subcontractor, Norex Engineering, claiming Titan Foundations and Elevation didn't pay them for work completed.

One of the liens was placed on a house along the 4900 block of Imogene Street in Meyerland for over $2,250.

Those documents list Bobby Fischer as president of Titan Foundations and Elevation. KPRC2 was also able to confirm Fischer's role through the company's website. The website also listed an office, located in an office building at 3311 Richmond Avenue. However, when KPRC2's Brandon Walker reached the location for comment, the office door was locked. A representative from the leasing office said Titan Foundations and Elevation jumped its lease, after not paying rent for a month.

Multiple residents who hired Titan Foundations and Elevation told KPRC2 they tried to reach Bobby Fischer on multiple occasions, but have not heard from him.

KPRC2 reached Fischer via text message Monday. Fischer said he would be available to speak Tuesday, July 24, "around lunchtime." When asked for a conversation over the phone, Monday, Fischer did not respond.

Titan Foundations and Elevation was listed as a suggested vendor by the city of Houston's home elevation grant program. The program, which started in 2017, is a partnership with the Texas Water Development Board, according to the city's website.

Funds for the program came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Grant, the website lists.

KPRC2 reached out to the city of Houston Monday for comment and clarification on Titan Foundations and Elevation's status with the city. As of Monday evening, a representative told us they were looking into the company's status, as well as allegations by residents who claim they paid Titan Foundations and Elevation to elevate their home, but the job was not completed.

As of Monday evening, a check of the company's website shows all content previously posted had been removed. A blank page sat in its place.

