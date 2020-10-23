Harris County breaks 2016 early voting record with unprecedented turnout in 2020

HOUSTON – The 2020 election is breaking records in early voting in Harris County.

More than 951,000 people have voted in Harris County as of Thursday, according to the Harris County Clerk and Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office.

By Friday, the number of early voters in Harris County surpassed the total number of early voters in 2016, according to the county clerk office. Now, every vote adds to a new early voting record.

The rumors are true: Harris County has now surpassed 2016 Early Voting numbers. Every vote now adds to a new Early Voting record. #HarrisVotes pic.twitter.com/m3ZwadyASP — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) October 23, 2020

This voting milestone reflects the record-breaking turnout the county has experienced this election season.

On the first day of early voting, Harris County shattered the record with about 128,000 people voting on October 13. In fact, the record for the highest day turnout during early voting was broken around 4 p.m., when the total passed 105,000 people, which was set in 2016.

The trend continued the following day of early voting. Nearly 100,000 ballots were cast on October 14, which beat the day-two-early-voting record of 73,542 set in 2016.

Registered voters are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling place during early voting. The appropriate identification is required.

Go to harrisvotes.com to find a polling place, check wait times, view your sample ballot and review identification requirements.

Early voting ends on Oct. 30.