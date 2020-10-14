Judge Hidalgo says Harris County beat entire state of Georgia in early first day voting record

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo along with social media star “Curbside Larry” urged residents to continue to early vote and take advantage of a wide variety of voting options on Wednesday afternoon.

The county judge announced the latest record-breaking voting trends she is seeing across the county. Hidalgo said Harris County alone beat the entire state of Georgia in early voting record. She said more than 128,000 votes were recorded Tuesday, shattering records in 2016 and the most early voting the county has ever seen.

Hidalgo said the county is seeing amazing numbers on Wednesday already, saying 50,000 early voters have been recorded by noon. Regardless of who you vote for, the county judge said residents should continue to take advantage of voting and drive-thru voting options.

Despite the name, Curbside Larry will walk residents through the process and learn the new system of drive-thru voting, making it easy and fun for residents.

Hidalgo also commended Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins for his efforts in making access to voting easier for all residents in the county.

“The goal is to make it easy for voters, extended hours and triple number of voting centers,” Hollins said.

He also thanked the commissioners for providing resources to voting locations. Hollins said the county recorded 11,000 early voters who used the drive-thru option to cast their votes.

He said the lawsuit filed by the Republican party to halt drive-thru voting options was dismissed by a judge. Hidalgo called the lawsuit confusing and its goal was to only confuse residents in early voting.