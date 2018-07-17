Person of interest in 3 Houston-area homicides captured after chase

At right, Jose Gilberto Rodriguez is taken into custody after a brief chase in northwest Harris County, Texas, on July 17, 2018. A previous mugshot of Rodriguez released by police is seen at left.

HOUSTON - After a days-long crime spree that included several killings, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and a home invasion in the Cypress area, a man believed to be connected to them has been captured, police said.

Precinct 4 Harris County Constables chased Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, through the Houston area before the chase ended on North Eldridge Parkway and Wortham Landing Drive.

Our Constable Deputies were involved in a police pursuit this morning with the Harris County Sheriff’s office on the wanted murder suspect Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Suspect is in custody and there are no reported injuries to deputies. Nice work!! # Teamwork pic.twitter.com/3aB161jnhD — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 17, 2018

Rodriguez was taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Houston police provide updates after man linked to killings is identified

A Channel 2 photographer witnessed the incident unfold. Cesar Martinez was shooting video outside a home on Foxboro Drive where a home invasion Rodriguez is suspected to have committed took place. Martinez said he saw a person fitting Rodriguez's description drive by slowly in a gray Nissan vehicle.

“This Nissan comes rolling up and this guy looks straight at me and I’m like, ‘He look like the guy,’” Martinez said. “So I started shooting him and the police start chasing him.”

Martinez said the driver pulled over briefly and then sped away. According to Martinez, Rodriguez was taken into custody seemingly without a fight.

Police said Rodriguez, who was on parole, cut off his ankle monitoring system before the crime spree began.

July 9

The first aggravated robbery police said Rodriguez is connected to was a home invasion on July 9 in the 1200 block of Foxboro Drive.

July 13

Rodriguez is considered a person of interest in the death of a woman Friday at a home in northwest Harris County.

The body of 62-year-old Pamela Johnson was found at a home in the 12400 block of Bent Pine Drive. Her body was tied up when it was found, according to authorities. After being taken from the scene Friday, Johnson's 2004 maroon PT Cruiser was found Saturday at Willowbrook Mall.

Gonzalez said the community can help find Rodriguez.

"The Houston community has always risen and provided information just like they did when they helped us recover the PT Cruiser over the weekend," Gonzalez said.

July 14

A Mattress Firm employee found dead in the back of a northwest Houston store Saturday. Police said Allie Barrow, 28, was shot in the head. A manager discovered her body in the store at The Commons shopping center at 7592 West FM 1960, near Tomball Parkway.

Rodriguez is considered a person of interest in her death.

July 16

Another deadly shooting happened Monday afternoon at a north Houston Mattress One. Edward Magana, an employee of the Northline Commons store at I-45 North Freeway and East Crosstimbers Street, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said Rodriguez is a person of interest in the shooting. A photo of Magana is below.

Magana was killed on Monday shortly after his lunch break.

The three victims were killed in a similar way, police said.

July 16

Authorities said earlier Monday, a METRO driver was robbed and shot near a gas station on the Eastex Freeway. The driver was shot in the torso and taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown. Rodriguez is considered a person of interest in the incident.

