Man sought after woman found dead in northwest Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are searching for a man after a woman was found dead in northwest Harris County on Friday.

According to investigators, the body of 62-year-old Pamela Johnson was found around 6:35 p.m. at a home in the 12400 block of Bent Pine Drive. An ambulance was called and she was pronounced dead. Johnson's 2004 maroon PT Cruiser was found Saturday at Willowbrook Mall.

Investigators don’t know how she died, but the Harris County Sheriff’s Department homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

"She was a sweet, kind woman," said someone who wanted to remain anonymous. "What's the world coming to when the person can't come home in broad daylight to your own house and then never be able to walk out again?"

Surveillance video captured the man dropping the vehicle off at the mall. Deputies said they believe the man had some connection to Johnson's death, but do not know if he killed her.

VIDEO: Officials provide update after woman found dead in NE Harris County home

The man is described as Hispanic, between 30 and 35 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and thin. Deputies said he has short hair with tattoos on both forearms.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.