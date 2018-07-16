Police investigate homicide at north Houston mattress store

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a homicide Monday at a mattress store in north Houston.

The incident was reported about 3:30 p.m. at the Mattress One store in the Northline Commons shopping center at Interstate 45 North Freeway and East Crosstimbers Street.

Houston police said firefighters responded to reports of an injured man and pronounced the man dead once they arrived.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, police said.

This is the second homicide at a mattress store since Saturday when a manager found an employee shot to death in a Mattress Firm store in northwest Houston.

Police did not say whether the two incidents are connected.



